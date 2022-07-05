Duke Coach Jon Scheyer Speaks Out After Shooting Near Hometown

Editor’s note: This story contains details of a mass casualty event and gun violence.

Duke men’s basketball coach Jon Scheyer became the latest to issue a statement following a mass shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill.

A native of Northbrook, Ill., just a few miles away away from Highland Park, Scheyer wrote on social media that he was “heartbroken” to hear of the tragedy near his hometown.

“My heart is with the people of Highland Park, IL—a town just minutes from where I grew up,” he wrote. “This is a preventable epidemic. It has to stop.”

Scheyer joined a collection of Chicago’s major sports teams, including the Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs, Red Stars, Sky and White Sox, in releasing statements to address the shooting, which took place roughly 25 miles north of the city.

CNN reported at least six people were killed and over two dozen were transported to the hospital with injuries after a gunman opened fire on Highland Park parade-goers from a nearby roof at around 10 a.m. CT. The suspect fled the scene before authorities arrived, but has since been brought into custody.

The White Sox opted to play their game against the Twins on Monday night but canceled a previously scheduled postgame fireworks show. The team elected to hold a moment of silence prior to the contest instead.

“Our hearts are with the Highland Park community,” the club’s statement read in part. “The entire Chicago White Sox organization expresses our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the innocent victims of today’s horrific shooting and all of those who have been affected by this tragedy.”