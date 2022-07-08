Skip to main content
Iowa AD Says the ‘Big Ten Is Not Seeking Members’ Right Now

With USC and UCLA on their way to the Big Ten in the near future, the state of conferences in college football is in flux. However, it doesn’t seem like the Big Ten is actively looking to expand beyond the two Los Angeles schools, at least at the moment.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said while he is “excited” about adding USC and UCLA to the conference, he doesn’t expect any more additions at the moment.

“At this point, the Big Ten is not seeking members,” Barta said, via The Athletic’s Scott Dochterman. “I know [commissioner Kevin Warren] is taking calls.”

Since USC and UCLA represent two of the Pac-12’s powerhouse programs, other members of the conference may be looking to jump as well. If the Big Ten doesn’t poach more Pac-12 schools, it is possible that the Big 12 will instead. The league has also had discussions about a partnership with the ACC, sources tell SI.

Additionally, the independent Notre Dame could also look into joining the Big 10 if the conference chooses to add more schools.

On the prospect of potentially adding Notre Dame to the conference, Barta mentioned that he is more likely to support it beyond this season.

“Eventually... I don’t anticipate that's a decision I’d be making this summer." he said.

