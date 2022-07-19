Deion Sanders to Donate Half His Salary to Jackson State Project

Deion Sanders famously sang “Must Be the Money” on his 1994 album, Prime Time.

Now the Hall of Fame player-turned-coach is backing up those words with a pledge to the school that employs him.

Sanders plans to donate half his salary as football coach at Jackson State to help the university complete construction of its football facility, he revealed in a video posted to Instagram.

In the video, Sanders is told that the project can be completed if he’s willing to donate a quarter of his salary. Sanders, ever the showman, then exceeds the request.

“I’ll put more than that on it to get this done for these kids,” Sanders chirps in the video. “… I’ll put half on it to get this done. If you don’t believe me, check me. I will send you the receipts.”

Sanders signed a four-year contract with an average annual base salary of $300,000 to coach Jackson State in 2020.

Sanders has a target date of Aug. 4 to complete the facility, according to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger. The Tigers open the 2022 season on Sept. 4 in Miami against Florida A&M.

