Anthony Richardson’s Time In the Spotlight Is Here

ATLANTA — What’s in a name? For Florida’s new starting QB, Anthony Richardson, quite a bit. Richardson had carried the nickname “AR-15” (a combination of his initials and his jersey number) until a few days ago when he announced that he’d be changing his branding in light of, among other things, recent mass shootings carried out by assault style weapons.

“It was a business decision, and there’s a lot going on and that played a part in it,” Richardson said. “... AR-15 doesn’t necessarily describe who I am. I’m Anthony Richardson, that’s who I’ve been since I was born. It’s on my birth certificate.”

Richardson’s working on a new logo to replace one that included a scope reticle and is sorting through drafts to make a decision. He kept Florida in the loop about the changes and head coach Billy Napier praised him for the change.

“I think there’s always been a little bit of a discussion about what his approach is gonna be,” Napier said. “You’ve gotta compliment his ability to have awareness and see the big picture. The kid’s a really bright kid, a humble kid and he really cares about people. He understands the magnitude of his role and the platform that comes with being the quarterback at the University of Florida. I’m proud of him for standing on his own two feet and making that decision.”

Richardson’s been going through a bit of a personal rebrand. He drives a Toyota Camry now after getting caught speeding in a Dodge Charger earlier this summer. He’s doing fewer of his trademark backflips these days, too, to ensure he’s staying healthy …

… choosing to break out the athleticism more sparingly. He did say, however, he did one for campers at the recent Manning Passing Academy as a way to connect with the young QBs in attendance and break the ice. It’s part of his leadership style.

“I feel like relationships are the best thing when it comes to being a leader,” Richardson said. “You don’t have to scream and you don’t have to yell, you don’t have to be bouncing around and stuff, as long as you connect with people and you can relate to them it makes it a lot easier to be a leader.”

While there, he also threw, and impressed onlookers with his arm talent. There is no doubt about Richardson’s physical tools or running ability, but what remains to be seen is how he forms into a true quarterback given the small sample size he had last season (only 88 attempts).

Richardson started for the first time coming off of a bye week against the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs. Two late second quarter interceptions and a fumble turned a tight game into a blowout, and it’s something that still gnaws at him.

“I look back and think about that game,” Richardson said. “People talk about it all the time. I feel like the blame should be put on me just being careless in the second quarter right before the half. It taught me a lot about football, decision making, and how to respect people. Hopefully I can play a lot better this year.”

Napier said he remembers seeing Richardson in the 2020 Cotton Bowl, a game in which Richardson threw just one pass (a 27-yard touchdown) but showed off his running ability, and thinking that Florida had its QB of the future. Little did he know that he would be the one coaching Richardson as he takes over the QB1 mantle.

Richardson said he misses former QB battery mate Emory Jones who transferred to Arizona State in the spring; the two had formed a very close relationship while they were teammates. Now he’s “the guy.” He talks daily with Napier, who works closely with his QBs and calls offensive plays. Florida’s offense offers an opportunity for him to take the reins in handling protections, which not all offenses do. He’ll communicate with his offensive line to make sure everyone’s on the right page and set the Mike ID, another term for the effective middle of the defensive front from the offense’s perspective. Some college teams leave this responsibility up to the center, but Florida doesn’t, and neither do the overwhelming majority of NFL offenses. Napier said he’s been impressed with Richardson’s ability to process and handle the different things being thrown at him in the new system.

With a new moniker, a new head coach, and new responsibilities, he’ll get his second chance at the Dawgs as the unquestioned leader of the Gators and an opportunity to continue his rebrand.

