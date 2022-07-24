Alabama coach Nick Saban released a statement after John Metchie III, a former Crimson Tide receiver, announced that he has been diagnosed with Leukemia ahead of his rookie NFL season.

“John has overcome every challenge placed in front of him in his life with toughness and determination, and we are behind him every step of the way in his fight against Leukemia,” Saban wrote in a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon. “It’s a blessing that he is in a city known for great care and with an organization, in the Houston Texans, who will be with him throughout this journey.

“Our thoughts and prayers will remain with him throughout this battle.”

Metchie, the No. 44 pick in the 2022 NFL draft, revealed his diagnosis earlier on Sunday, sharing that he was expecting to miss his entire rookie season as a result.

“Recently I was diagnosed with APL (Acute Promyelocytic Leukemia), the most curable form of Leukemia,” he said in a statement. “I am currently receiving great medical care, am in good spirits and I expect to make a recovery at a later point in time.”

Metchie arrived in Houston after spending three seasons at Alabama, during which he blossomed into a star wideout for the Crimson Tide. He racked up 2,081 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns over the course of his college career, capped off by a 96-reception, 1,142-yard showing in 13 games last fall.

Unfortunately, the end of Metchie’s final season in Tuscaloosa was cut short when tore his ACL in the SEC Championship game. He was in the middle of his rehab from the injury and subsequent knee surgery when he received his recent diagnosis.

The Texans placed the 22-year-old on the active/non-football illness list shortly after Sunday’s announcement. However, Metchie sounds optimistic about returning to the gridiron in due time.

“My main focus will be on my health and recovery,” he said. “Thank you in advance for your support and well wishes. I cannot wait to come back stronger than ever.”

