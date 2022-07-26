Skip to main content
College Basketball
SIAA First Team Basketball 2022
SIAA First Team Basketball 2022

Overtime Elite Adds Top Prep Prospects Jahki Howard and Bryson Tiller

Howard and Tiller dominated the competition on their respective circuits this summer.

Over the next two days, Sports Illustrated will reveal OTE’s 2022-23 class. On Monday, SI broke the news of OTE’s signing of top 2023 guards Trey Parker and Kanaan Carlyle, a Stanford commit. The upstart pro league concluded its inaugural season in March and boasts a brand new state-of-the-art 103,000-square-foot arena, pro skills trainers, personalized education and more than 55 million followers across seven social platforms.

Jahki Howard and Bryson Tiller were two must-see prospects for nearly every college coach in the country last week during the NCAA’s live period.

Howard dominated the competition at the Nike Peach Jam in South Carolina, while Tiller showed the full range of his arsenal at the Under Armour Association Finals in Chicago. Now the droves of college coaches recruiting them will be able to see both in the same location.

On Tuesday, Overtime Elite signed both players for the coming season. Both Tiller and Howard will waive the $100,000 salary to maintain their college eligibility, a path top 2024 prospect Naasir Cunningham pioneered when he signed with OTE in April.

Tiller is a consensus top-five prospect in the 2025 class, and Howard is widely regarded as one of the top-tier players in the 2024 class and is a virtual lock for the SI99 basketball recruiting rankings.

Tiller, 16, will be the youngest player in Overtime’s league this season, but that won’t be anything new for the 6'8'' forward. This summer, Tiller starred despite playing up two age groups for Atlanta Xpress 17U and was one of the few players in his class called to participate in USA Basketball’s U17 minicamp.

“We found a young phenom in Bryson Tiller, the first rising sophomore we’ve recruited to OTE,” OTE vice president of recruiting and player personnel Tim Fuller says. “I’m continually impressed with his ability to stretch defenses and his terrific court vision.”

Jahki Howard

Howard was one of the most impressive prospects at Nike Peach Jam last week.

Howard is a 6'7'', all-everything prospect who impacts the game in a variety of ways on and off the stat sheet. Last week, Howard turned in a dominant performance for Team Thad, averaging 16 points and 12 rebounds at Peach Jam.

“I can’t wait to get Jahki in the building; his energy on the court and dedication to perfecting his game comes through every day,” OTE head coach and director of player development Kevin Ollie says. “Working with our elite skills development team and playing against top-level competition is going to turn him into a powerful defender and consistent shot maker.”

