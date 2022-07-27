Kevin Warren Asked If Big Ten Is Considering Adding Four More Schools

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has faced a slew of questions regarding future expansion after news broke of USC and UCLA departing the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in 2024.

Multiple reports have hinted at the Big Ten evaluating Oregon, Washington, Cal and Stanford as possible expansion options, but the commissioner told 247Sports Thursday that the conference is “not targeting any additional schools at this time.

“I mean, I really like our 14 current schools and I really like our two new additions that are coming in 2024.”

The shocking move of USC and UCLA opened the rumors floodgates, and according to The Wall Street Journal, the Big Ten has reportedly been contacted by 10 schools informally to seek a potential jump to the conference. Warren said during the conference’s media days, “Regarding expansion, … it may include future expansion. But it will be done for the right reasons, at the right time. We will not expand just to expand. We will be strategic.”

