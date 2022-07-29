After UCLA and USC left the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in June, the question of whether or not other programs in the conference would leave too began circulating.

One of the top schools questioned about a potential conference move is Stanford.

During Pac-12 Media Days this week, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger said that Stanford athletic director Bernard Muir was asked about the possibility of heading to the Big Ten, and he admitted that the school hasn’t had any discussions with the conference, or any other conference, thus far.

“We have not had any formal overture from another conference,” Muir said, via ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

The athletic director noted that all the other 10 Pac-12 schools have been transparent about any meetings with other conferences following UCLA and USC’s shocking move.

It was previously reported that various Pac-12 schools were interested in joining the Big Ten or the Big 12. However, the schools weren’t specifically mentioned so it’s unknown if Stanford potentially spoke with the Big 12 instead of Big Ten, for example.

Thamel noted that it is widely believed if Notre Dame decides to join the Big Ten, that Stanford would follow shortly after. However, the independent program has yet to make any public statements indicating that it will join a conference in the future.

