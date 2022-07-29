Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Basketball

Texas Tech WBB Signs NIL Deal for $25K per Player

The Texas Tech Lady Raiders made history this week, signing a record NIL deal with marketing agency Level 13.

The program agreed to a pact on Thursday that will allot $25,000 to each player on the women’s basketball team. According to Front Office Sports, the NIL deal is the largest of its kind for any women’s basketball program.

“We are proud to announce that Level 13 Agency has committed $25,000.00 per Lady Raider in the Women’s Basketball Locker Room! We see you, we hear you, and we support you, ladies!” Level 13 said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.

A video shared on social media by KAMC’s Mason Horodyski captured the moment the Lady Raiders players received word of the deals during practice at the Dustin R. Womble Basketball Center. Players can be seen smiling and embracing in the short clip as assistant coach and former WNBA player Plenette Pierson made the rounds to hug and congratulate the entire squad.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

As NIL deals continue to emerge around the NCAA, Texas Tech’s landmark agreement could usher in more significant developments for women’s college athletics in the months ahead. It could also jumpstart a return to prominence for the Lady Raiders after the team finished seventh in the Big 12 in each of the past two seasons under coach Krista Gerlich. 

The Lady Raiders will now join the football team as Texas Tech’s second athletic program to ink NIL deals for their entire roster. The Red Raiders agreed to a contract with The Matador Club, a non-profit organization comprised of private donors, earlier this month that will grant all 85 scholarship players and 15 of the top walk-ons with a renewable one-year deal also worth $25,000.

More College Sports Coverage:

For more on Texas Tech, head to Red Raider Review.

Breaking
Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders

YOU MAY LIKE

The NFL shield logo.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff5 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff speaks during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater.
College Football

Kliavkoff: Big 12 Has Been Trying to ‘Destabilize’ Pac-12

The Pac-12 commissioner voiced his thoughts about the Big-12 conference during its media day on Friday.

By Wilton Jackson16 minutes ago
Stanford Cardinal athletic director Bernard Muir speaks during Pac-12 Media Day.
College Football

Stanford AD: ‘No Formal Overture’ From Other Conferences

After UCLA and USC left the Pac-12 to join the Big Ten in June, it was reported that various schools spoke with other conferences.

By Madison Williams33 minutes ago
May 7, 2022; Louisville, KY, USA; Trudy Bates, Churchill Downs mutual clerk, speaks to Eric Riedesel, of Wisconsin, about a bet on the day of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
Play
Betting

Sports Betting Revenue Remains Strong Amid Nationwide Drop in Handles in June

Sports betting revenue remains strong despite handles dipping in June. New York was the only state with a $1 billion handle.

By Frankie Taddeo38 minutes ago
A football lays still on the ground.
NFL

Ex-NFL TE Ware Indicted on Murder Charge in Girlfriend’s Death

The former tight end was also charged for tampering with evidence.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago
Charles Barkley
Extra Mustard

The Entire Charles Barkley–LIV Golf Saga Seems … Off

He says he’s staying with Turner after never getting an offer from LIV Golf.

By Jimmy Traina1 hour ago
Gianluca Busio is staying at Venezia
Play
Soccer

U.S.’s Busio Signs New Venezia Deal Despite Club’s Relegation

Gianluca Busio will try to help Venezia return to Serie A after inking a new contract through the 2024-25 season.

By Avi Creditor1 hour ago
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a solo home run off Baltimore Orioles relief pitcher Dillon Tate during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Baltimore. The Orioles won 5-4. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
MLB

Ohtani on Trade Rumors: ‘I’m With the Angels Right Now’

The two-way star’s name has been involved in multiple reports ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

By Jelani Scott1 hour ago