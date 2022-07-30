Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football
Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Arrested on DWI, Weapon Charges
Texas A&M WR Ainias Smith Arrested on DWI, Weapon Charges

DWI, Weapons Charges Dropped Against Texas A&M’s Ainias Smith, per Report

Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith will no longer face DWI and weapons charges stemming from a July 20 arrest, according to a report from ESPN.

The Aggies wide receiver was stopped by campus police for going 51 miles per hour in a 35 mile per hour zone, and subsequently failed a field sobriety test at approximately 2:15 a.m.

Police found a “rolled joint of marijuana” and a gun with a full magazine during a search of Smith’s car after executing a probable cause warrant.

Brazos County attorney Earl Gray said that Smith passed his two Breathalyzer samples taken at the police station, which both registered below the legal blood alcohol limit of .08%. In addition, neither occupant of the vehicle claimed ownership of the marijuana, and at 0.29 ounces, Gray made the determination that it was problematic to link such a low amount to either Smith or his passenger.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Texas is a constitutional carry state for guns. As such, as long as the gun owner is at least 21 years old and the weapon is either hidden or holstered, it’s legal as long as there is not another corresponding offense. Since the prosecution elected not to pursue charges against Smith for DWI or possession of marijuana, the gun charges had to be dropped as well. 

Gray simply determined there was not enough evidence to prosecute the case.

“Anyone in this county, any of the cases that I will receive, will be treated equally,” Gray said.

“I don’t care if they’re an athlete. I don’t care if they’re a celebrity. Any person that would have run into the same set of circumstances would have been treated the exact same,” he said.

Smith is one of the key returning starters for Texas A&M’s offense, and per ESPN, his suspension was lifted. He led the team with 47 receptions for 509 yards and six touchdown catches as a junior.

Breaking
Texas A&M Aggies
Texas A&M Aggies

YOU MAY LIKE

Andy Murray reacts to a point during his second round match against John Isner at Wimbledon 2022.
Tennis

Murray Addresses Why He’s Donating 100% of His Prize Money

The three-time Grand Slam champion is playing at the Citi Open this week, and the tournament announced they would match his earnings for donation.

By Madison Williams16 minutes ago
Lehigh s Richard Young runs for yardage in the first half against Palmetto Ridge at Lehigh on Friday, October, 22, 2021. Lehigh won.
Play
College Football

New Alabama Commit Young Trying to Flip Notre Dame’s Keeley

The Crimson Tide running back is hoping to get the edge rusher to come to Tuscaloosa.

By Wilton Jackson29 minutes ago
49ers defensive tackle Maurice Hurst raises his hands to pump up the crowd during a game.
Play
NFL

Shanahan: Hurst Likely Out for Season With Bicep Injury

The injury occurred during practice on Friday.

By Daniel Chavkin53 minutes ago
Jul 29, 2022; St. Joseph, MO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) speaks to media after training camp at Missouri Western State University.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mahomes, Chiefs Practice Wild Behind-the-Back Option (Video)

The Kansas City star pulled off an incredible pass that is must-watch TV.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
NASCAR Cup Series driver Kyle Busch walks on pit road during practice and qualifying for the M&Ms Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.
Racing

Kyle Busch Open to Racing for Under ‘Market Value’ in 2023

The two-time NASCAR champion still doesn’t have a contract for next season.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Cubs relief pitcher Chris Martin (58) delivers a pitch in the seventh inning of a game against the Brewers.
MLB

Report: Dodgers Trade for Cubs RP Chris Martin

The World Series contenders will hope the move pads their bullpen for the stretch run.

By Zach Koons1 hour ago
Darwin Nunez scores on his Liverpool debut
Soccer

First Impressions of Haaland, Núñez Differ in Liverpool’s Shield Triumph

The first statement of the season belongs to Darwin Núñez and Liverpool after their triumph over Erling Haaland and Man City in a showcase for the new signings.

By Jonathan Wilson1 hour ago
Falcons head coach Arthur Smith takes part in drills at training camp.
NFL

Falcons End Practice Early After Pair of Fights

Coach Arthur Smith called Saturday’s practice early, but still remained positive when discussing his team.

By Madison Williams1 hour ago