Four-Star QB Brock Glenn Commits to Ohio State Football

Ohio State and coach Ryan Day earned the commitment of 2023 four-star quarterback Brock Glenn on Saturday afternoon.

The blue-chip product from Lausanne Collegiate School in Memphis, Tennessee committed to the Buckeyes over Florida State, Auburn and TCU.

Glenn explained his decision to 247Sports on Saturday.

“Going into my official visit, I wasn’t so sure about [Ohio State], but the official visit really blew me away,” Glenn said.

“I kind of fell in love with it in a sense. I was almost ready to make the decision right after but I knew I needed to give it some time and let me digest everything, all the places and stuff like that, and it came down to Florida State and Ohio State and this week set Ohio State apart,” Glenn continued.

When it came time to make his decision, Glenn said that Ohio State’s ability to develop quarterbacks is what set their program apart.

“Especially with their ability to develop quarterbacks every year and their success rate. They’re always a top five team as well, competing each and every year. I feel Ohio State is the school that will make me the best player I can be,” Glenn added.

Glenn is the 20th pledge for the Buckeyes in the 2023 class, which ranks No. 1 nationally in the 247Sports composite rankings.

