A day after five-star running back Richard Young committed to Alabama, the newest player to the Crimson Tide’s loaded backfield is hoping to bring another talented star to Tuscaloosa.

Young, who is ranked as the No. 2 running back and No. 24 prospect in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, tweeted Notre Dame verbal commit Keon Keeley to come play for Alabama.

“@keon_keeley aye come on home brudda,” Young tweeted.

Keeley, the No. 1 edge rusher and ranked No. 7 in the 2023 class, is visiting Alabama this weekend. He previously visited the program in January after committing to Notre Dame in summer ’21.

If Keeley were to flip his verbal commitment from the Fighting Irish to the Crimson Tide, Alabama would have secured the top two players in two positions on defense. Alabama secured a commit from safety Caleb Downs, who is ranked as the top safety in the country.

The skillful edge rusher tallied 16.5 sacks last year and produced a strong performance on television against highly touted quarterback and Texas commit Arch Manning.

Young, meanwhile, became the Crimson Tide's second star running back in the 2023 class after four-star running back Justice Haynes, who committed to Alabama earlier this month. With Alabama’s recent commits, the program’s class of ’23 ranks No. 4 on 247Sports’ Composite list.

