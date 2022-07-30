Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
College Football

Pac-12 Commish George Kliavkoff Confirms Alliance Is Over

USC and UCLA’s eventual move to the Big Ten has caused some strife within college football, leaving the Pac-12 in a bit of a scramble mode. During the conference’s media day, it was clear that its leadership is still reeling over what occurred.

In September, Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger reported the Pac-12, Big Ten and ACC had an “Alliance” that would both work together and not poach each other’s schools after the SEC took Texas and Oklahoma from the Big 12. Dellenger described the “Alliance” as a “Gentlemen’s Agreement” between the three conferences.

In case there was any lingering doubt, that seems to be over.

When Dellenger asked Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff whether the Alliance would continue, Kliavkoff had a one-word answer: “No.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It is clear that there’s no love lost between the formerly allied conferences. According to Dellenger, Kliavkoff gave a cryptic answer when asked about his relationship with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren.

“The way I live my life is I give people respect and trust until they prove to me that they don’t deserve it,” he said, via Dellenger.

According to Kliavkoff, the Pac-12 teams are actually going to have an advantage in recruiting with two of their flagship opponents leaving.

“Recruits have told our coaches at other schools, ‘I’m not going there because of that decision—I’ll go to your school,’” he said, via Dellenger. “Literally, we are picking up recruits.”

More College Football Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Jan 23, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) warms up before a AFC Divisional playoff football game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
NFL

Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About ‘Weird’ Criticisms Black QBs Face

The Chiefs quarterback commented on criticisms he faces in light of Kyler Murray’s controversial contract clause.

By Mike McDaniel1 minute ago
Kmaru Usman flexes at a weigh-in before a UFC fight.
MMA

Report: UFC Champ Usman to Appear in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

The defending welterweight champion is the newest Marvel cast member.

By Daniel Chavkin44 minutes ago
76ers guard James Harden (1) dribbles the ball up the court during the third quarter of a game against the Raptors.
NBA

NBA Launches Probe Into 76ers for Potential Tampering, per Report

The league’s review surrounds James Harden’s contract and subsequent free agency signings for the 76ers this summer, per the report from ESPN.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago
Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo claps his hands during a match.
Soccer

Ronaldo Seems to Confirm United Return: ‘Sunday, the King Plays’

The superstar forward teased his return on social media.

By Daniel Chavkin1 hour ago
Jun 15, 2022; Houston, TX, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver John Metchie III (88) runs with the ball during minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center.
NFL

Metchie Addresses Texans in Wake of Leukemia Diagnosis

The Houston receiver is taking time off from football to focus on his health and recovery.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
josef-newgarden-indycar-explainer.jpg
Racing

Newgarden Qualifies 5th at Indy After Being Medically Cleared

The IndyCar driver was cleared by physicians after a hard crash last weekend at Iowa.

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Bengals tight end Hayden Hurst catches a pass during training camp.
Play
NFL

NFL Training Camp Tour: Bengals Find C.J. Uzomah Replacement

Cincinnati is continuing to build a solid crew around quarterback Joe Burrow, as offseason additions have shored up the tight end position and the offensive line.

By Albert Breer1 hour ago
Donovan Mitchell and RJ Barrett
NBA

Knicks-Jazz Talks About Possible Mitchell Trade ‘Have Stalled,’ per Report

New York was long seen as a serious contender to land the All-Star guard.

By Mike McDaniel1 hour ago