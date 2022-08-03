Skip to main content
John Calipari, Mark Few Announce Kentucky-Gonzaga Series

The University of Kentucky men’s basketball team held an open practice Tuesday to raise money for victims of widespread flooding in the state.

To boost interest, Wildcats coach John Calipari promised a surprise during the accompanying telethon. He made good on his word by having Gonzaga coach Mark Few call in to share the announcement that the two blueblood programs are entering into a home-and-home series over the next two seasons.

The Wildcats will travel to Spokane, Wash., to play at Gonzaga on Nov. 20 of the upcoming season, and the Bulldogs will make a return trip to Lexington sometime during the 2023-24 season.

You can watch Calipari and Few make the announcement in the video below.

The idea to hold an open practice to raise funds for flood victims came from Kentucky guard CJ Fredrick, who brought the proposal to Calipari and teammates.

“I kind of had the initial idea and took it to the team,” Fredrick said during the telethon. “But this really has been a team thing—not just me. They’ve had great ideas.”

Kentucky compiled a 26–8 record last season, ending with an upset loss to Saint Peter’s in the first round of the NCAA tournament. Gonzaga went 28–4 last season, ultimately losing in the Sweet 16 to Arkansas.

