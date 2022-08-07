Alabama DC Pete Golding Discusses DUI Arrest

Four weeks ahead of the Crimson Tide’s season opener, defensive coordinator Pete Golding spoke to the media to discuss the upcoming season. He also addressed his February arrest for a DUI, a decision he described as “very poor” and “selfish.”

“Anytime you’re in a leadership role in anything you do, you’ve got a responsibility,” Golding said, per BamaCentral’s Katie Windham. “Every day we talk to our kids about making good decisions, that there are consequences for making bad decisions. And I made a very poor decision that affected a lot of other people than just myself. And it was selfish. And it opened up a lot of emotions for a lot of people, because people can be affected by making that decision.”

Golding was arrested in the early hours of Feb. 3 by the Northport Police Department. He joined Nick Saban’s staff in 2018 as Alabama’s co-defensive coordinator. He’s also coached the Tide’s inside linebackers for the past four seasons.

Prior to arriving at Alabama, Golding was an assistant at UTSA and Southern Miss. He played collegiately at Delta State in Northwest Mississippi.

Golding said that he met with the team the following day to address what happened, pledging to set a better example going forward.

“When I told the team, I met with them that next day, I said ‘Look, man, I can tell you anything I want, but I’ve got to show you,’” Golding said. “To provide that leadership and get the trust back from the team, that I’ve made a mistake, I’ve learned from it, and move on.”

More College Football Coverage:

For more Alabama coverage, go to Bama Central.