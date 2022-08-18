Here comes South Carolina.

As preseason watch lists and predictions wrap up with momentum headed Shane Beamer's way, he picked up as critical a commitment as any early in his Gamecocks tenure Thursday night. Camden (S.C.) High School star Xzavier McLeod elected to stay home with a verbal commitment to South Carolina, he announced via 247Sports' YouTube page.

The SI99 recruit, tabbed as the nation's No. 5 interior defensive line (IDL) recruit and No. 77 regardless of position, selected USC over finalists Georgia, Florida and Michigan.

The win is as impressive as any on the trail, even for an in-state recruit, as seen amid an impressive South Carolina run of late. Since July began, the Gamecocks have added eight new verbal commitments, including several along the offensive and defensive line.

McLeod represents the first SI99 recruit to go public with a pledge, however, pairing with fellow in-state prospect Monteque Rhames as the foundation of the program's defensive line recruiting to date. Beamer's class of 2023 is up to 18 verbal commitments overall, improving on a class ranked just outside SI's top 25 class rankings to begin the month of August.

The recent additions should push USC into top-20 consideration by the September update, led by the pledge of McLeod, the 6'4", 325-pound prospect credited with 20 stops (17 tackles for loss, three sacks) behind the line of scrimmage as a junior in 2021.

SI99 Evaluation

McLeod cracked the SI99 as a top-five interior defensive lineman because of his disruptive ability despite his immense size. Working outside and inside along the defensive line, he featured an elite first step and an even bend around the edge in pursuit of the quarterback. Versus the run, he was even more effective with his leverage-winning power and drive off of the snap.

Where McLeod also shines bright is the snap ability at the point of contact. Whether finishing on a ball carrier or getting there by disengaging against a blocker assigned to him, he is tough to get off course with the immense size he possesses. He is efficient to the football and can work through initial contact with relative ease. On tape, it's surprising to see the movement skills he possesses compared to his listed size.

Whether facing the pass or the run, there is an awareness in addition to high-motor activity in McLeod's game. He is powerful enough to command double teams, yet swift enough to get his hands on the football when his pass rush doesn't make it deep into the backfield. There are even samples in space where McLeod not only chases down smaller ball carriers, but he creates turnovers upon arrival.

The last time SI saw him work in person was at February's Under Armour Atlanta showcase camp, where he was again one of the best in the show and named the top overall defensive performer. McLeod was first in line for drills and worked swiftly through bags on a cold and rainy morning before winning three of four one-on-one reps against the offensive line, each while working inside.

What it Means

South Carolina is not only on the board in the SI99 department, but they held off a late-charging Georgia to keep one of the state's top prospects within its borders. It also bolsters that side of the trenches within the class, as Beamer's squad needs to keep pushing to balance out a class heavy along the offensive line (five commitments to date) while lighter on defense. The defensive interior, beyond quarterback, appears to be the biggest remaining need in the class, so the newest pledge is a strong step in the right direction.

The McLeod win could spur momentum for USC on that side of the line of scrimmage, especially with another top target set to come off the board at the end of the month. Desmond Umeozulu, one of the top pass rushers on the East Coast, is set to make a verbal commitment on Aug. 29. South Carolina, which hosted him for the final summer official visit in June, is battling Ohio State, Pittsburgh and North Carolina at the tail-end of the process for the Upper Marlboro (Md.) Flowers standout.

Down the line in the class of 2023, the biggest fish among South Carolina targets will come to a decision. Nyckoles Harbor, the No. 15 overall recruit in the SI99, will be closer to a decision. He spent the last weekend of July in Columbia for an unofficial visit to campus. It went well enough for Beamer's program to secure an official visit from Harbor, scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 17, when defending champion Georgia is in town, per 247Sports.

More from SIAA Football: