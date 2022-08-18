USC commit and 2023 five-star quarterback Malachi Nelson is signing with Klutch Sports, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He will become the sports agency’s first high school football client.

The rising senior is ranked No. 8 on SI99 and is poised to finish his high school career at Los Alamitos High School this fall.

Nelson was originally committed to Oklahoma until coach Lincoln Riley took the coaching job with the Trojans, leading Nelson to follow suit. In June, Nelson told Thamel that he expects to agree to nearly a million dollars in endorsement deals by the time he enrolls at USC after the 2022 season. He also shared that he already signed an NIL deal with The h.wood Group, a Los Angeles-based global hospitality firm with more than 30 restaurants and clubs.

California was the first state to allow high school students to profit from NIL deals and Nelson is already enjoying the spoils. In June, Nelson told ESPN that he bought himself a 2022 Mercedes AMG GLE 53 Coupe and brought his mother to tears when he presented her with her “dream purse” from Louis Vuitton.

Now, he has one of the most prestigious sports agencies in the country reportedly representing him.

More CFB Coverage: