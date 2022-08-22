LeBron’s Younger Son, Bryce, Receives First Scholarship Offer

Bryce James, the younger son of LeBron James, is beginning to make a name for himself.

That’s not easy when your father is an NBA superstar and your older brother is a coveted recruit. Still, Bryce received some shine recently when LeBron shared video of the James Gang working out at the Lakers’ practice facility. Bryce also dazzled at a recent AAU tournament in Las Vegas and competed alongside older brother Bronny in a series of all-star games in Europe.

Bronny is a rising senior who’s receiving recruiting interest from programs such as Memphis and Oregon. On Monday, Bryce revealed on Instagram that he has received his first Division I scholarship offer.

Bryce, a rising sophomore at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, Calif., announced that he has been offered a scholarship to play at Duquesne University.

There are connections between Duquesne and the James family.

Dukes head coach Keith Dambrot coached LeBron for his first two seasons at St. Vincent-St. Mary High School in Akron, Ohio. One of his assistants is Dru Joyce III, who was a high school teammate of LeBron’s at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

Joyce went on to play college basketball at Akron University, where Dambrot served as an assistant and later head coach. Joyce joined Dambrot’s staff at Duquesne in May 2022 after serving as an assistant at Cleveland State.

Duquesne is located in Pittsburgh and competes in the Atlantic 10 Conference for men’s basketball.

