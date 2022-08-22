Steve Sarkisian Reveals Why He Named Quinn Ewers Starting QB

After announcing last week that Quinn Ewers would be Texas’ starting quarterback ahead of the 2022 season, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian detailed why he chose the once-touted high school prospect over sophomore Hudson Card.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Sarkisian lauded Ewers’s playmaking and passing abilities, explaining that he feels confident in the team’s offense being able to improve as the redshirt freshman himself grows into the starting role.

“Quinn can make all the throws,” Sarkisian said, per Longhorns Country. “I feel very comfortable about that. I feel very comfortable about his playmaking ability. I feel like his growth in the system is one where we can really see where it is going to head under him, and I’m excited about it.“

Ewers, who was the top-ranked player in the 2022 high school class, began his career at Ohio State after reclassifying to join the Buckeyes’ program in August 2021. However, he found himself well down the depth chart in Columbus, prompting him to enter the transfer portal in December and make way for Austin soon after.

Despite Ewers having less time in Sarkisian’s system than Card, the second-year coach said he wasn’t worried about the quarterback’s inexperience, because of the time that he got to spend at Ohio State.

“I don’t feel like he’s a true freshman because of the exposure he got last year,” Sarkisian said. “Clearly he was new to our offense, new to our team. And I’ve said this all along about Quinn, I think he came in with a really open mind. I thought he’s been a very good teammate, and I thought he’s been really coachable. My expectation is that he will continue that and then only get better in those areas.”

Ewers will make his first career start against Louisiana-Monroe on Sept. 3 to open the 2022 season.

