We’ve got a long regular season ahead of us, but it’s never too early to start thinking about college football bowl season and who goes where this postseason. These projections come from (roughly) how Vegas sees each team at the beginning of the 2022 season, but if there is anything we know about college football it’s that it won’t play out anywhere close to how we predict it beyond maybe the Playoff four. We’ll merely use this as a starting point before the real games start—when everything you see here probably gets shredded.

All times are Eastern.

Peach Bowl, Atlanta (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Alabama vs. Ohio State

Fiesta Bowl, Glendale, Ariz. (Dec. 31, 4 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

CFP semifinalist vs. CFP semifinalist

Utah vs. Clemson

Can C.J. Stroud lead the Buckeyes to the Playoff? Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/USA TODAY NETWORK

New Year’s Six

Orange Bowl, Miami (Dec. 30, 7:30 or 8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten/SEC/Notre Dame

NC State vs. Texas A&M

Sugar Bowl, New Orleans (Dec. 31, noon, ESPN)

SEC vs. Big 12

Georgia vs. Baylor

Cotton Bowl, Arlington, Texas (Jan. 2, 1 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Houston vs. Oklahoma

Rose Bowl, Pasadena (Jan. 2, 5 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. Pac-12

Michigan vs. Oregon

All other bowls

Dec. 16

Bahamas Bowl, Nassau (11:30 a.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. MAC

FAU vs. Miami (Ohio)

Cure Bowl, Orlando (3 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Appalachian State vs. UAB

Dec. 17

Fenway Bowl, Boston (11 a.m., ESPN)

ACC/Notre Dame vs. American

Boston College vs. Tulane

New Mexico Bowl, Albuquerque (2:15 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. Mountain West

UTEP vs. Utah State

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, Inglewood, Calif. (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Pac-12 vs. Mountain West

San Diego State vs. Arizona State

LendingTree Bowl, Mobile (5:45 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. Sun Belt

Middle Tennessee vs. Georgia State

Las Vegas Bowl, Las Vegas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Pac-12 vs. SEC

LSU vs. Cal

Frisco Bowl, Frisco, Texas (9:15 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

BYU vs. Troy

Dec. 19

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Conway, S.C. (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Liberty vs Louisiana

Dec. 20

Famous Idaho Potato, Boise, Id. (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Wyoming vs. Western Michigan

Boca Raton Bowl, Boca Raton, Fla. (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Coastal Carolina vs. Memphis

Dec. 21

New Orleans Bowl, New Orleans (9 p.m., ESPN)

C-USA vs. Sun Belt

Marshall vs. North Texas

Dec. 22

Armed Forces Bowl, Fort Worth (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

American vs. at-large

SMU vs. Washington State

Dec. 23

Independence Bowl, Shreveport, La. (3 p.m., ESPN)

American vs. Army

UCF vs. Army

Gasparilla Bowl, Tampa (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC/SEC vs. at-large

Florida vs. Oregon State

Dec. 24

Hawai’i Bowl, Honolulu (8 p.m., ESPN)

Mountain West vs. C-USA

Air Force vs. Western Kentucky

Dec. 26

Quick Lane Bowl, Detroit (2:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. MAC

Maryland vs. Northern Illinois

Dec. 27

Camellia Bowl, Montgomery, Ala. (Noon, ESPN)

At-large vs. at-large

Central Michigan vs. Fresno State

First Responder Bowl, Dallas (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. at-large

Texas Tech vs. Virginia

Birmingham Bowl, Birmingham (3:15 or 6:45 p.m., ESPN)

At-large vs. ACC/SEC

UTSA vs. Syracuse

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Phoenix (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Big Ten

Nebraska vs. TCU

Dec. 28

Military Bowl, Annapolis, Md. (2 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. American

Wake Forest vs. Cincinnati

Liberty Bowl, Memphis (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Iowa State vs. Auburn

Holiday Bowl, San Diego (8 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Pac-12

Washington vs. Florida State

Texas Bowl, Houston (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. SEC

Kansas State vs. Mississippi State



Dec. 29

Pinstripe Bowl, the Bronx (2 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Purdue vs. Louisville

Cheez-It Bowl, Orlando (5:30 p.m., ESPN)

ACC vs. Big 12

Texas vs. North Carolina



Alamo Bowl, San Antonio (9 p.m., ESPN)

Big 12 vs. Pac-12

Oklahoma State vs. USC

Dec. 30

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, Charlotte (Noon, ESPN)

ACC vs. Big Ten

Miami vs. Minnesota

Sun Bowl, El Paso (2 p.m., CBS)

ACC vs. Pac-12

Pitt vs. UCLA

Gator Bowl, Jacksonville (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Wisconsin vs. Arkansas

Arizona Bowl, Tucson (4:30 p.m., Barstool)

Mountain West vs. MAC

Toledo vs. Boise State

Dec. 31

Music City Bowl, Nashville (Noon, ABC)

Big Ten vs. SEC

Michigan State vs. Kentucky

Jan. 2

ReliaQuest Bowl, Tampa (Noon, ESPN2)

Big Ten/ACC vs. SEC

Notre Dame vs. Tennessee

Citrus Bowl, Orlando (1 p.m., ABC)

SEC vs. Big Ten

Ole Miss vs. Penn State

More College Football Coverage:

• College Football Week 0 Odds, Best Bets

• Cincy’s Refocus on Winning Begins

• Coaches Feeling the Heat Heading Into 2022