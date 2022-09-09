For the second consecutive week, No. 20 Kentucky will be without star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. as it prepares for a primetime SEC opener on the road against No. 12 Florida, according to ESPN’s Chris Low.

Rodriguez Jr. is awaiting an NCAA ruling on his eligibility following an offseason arrest for DUI. He was taken into custody in May after being pulled over in his for “not maintaining its designated operating lane” and for driving without the taillights activated, according to the Fayette District Court.

Rodriguez Jr. finished last season with 1,238 yards and eight rushing touchdowns and is an important weapon for the Wildcats offense when he is in the lineup.

The task for Kentucky on the road in the Swamp just got exponentially more difficult with Rodriguez Jr. ruled out. Florida won a thriller against then-No. 7 Utah last Saturday in Gainesville for an impressive debut showing under new coach Billy Napier.

Kentucky and Florida are set to kickoff Saturday night at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

More College Football Coverage: