Following his commitment to play college football at Texas in June, Arch Manning has returned to the high school football field and picked up right where he left off after his junior season.

His remarkable start to the 2022 campaign with Isidore Newman continued on Friday night when he totaled five touchdowns in a 42–20 rout of Riverside.

Manning and his team got off to a tepid start in the first half of the non-district rivalry game. Isidore Newman held just a one-score lead going into halftime, but came out of the locker room with new life in the third quarter.

Led by their star quarterback, Isidore Newman scored 28 of the first 34 points of the second half to all but seal the win. Manning was nearly perfect in the passing game, ending the contest going 19 for 22 with 221 yards and four touchdowns. Two of his three incompletions were drops.

The highlight of the night came when the senior quarterback shimmied his way to an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Friday night’s performance built off Manning’s season debut, when he threw for three touchdowns in the Greenies’ 35–14 victory against Hahnville.

“We knew it was going to be a good game, and this is a rivalry that goes way back. They have a really good running back, and it was a fun game for sure. It took us a while to get going, we only got the ball three times in the first half,” Manning said after Friday’s win, per Josh Preston of Nola.com. “They had a good game plan keeping the ball from us, but I think we capitalized on our opportunities and we only punted once.”

Entering his senior season, Manning had thrown for more than 6,300 yards, 81 touchdowns while rushing for more than 740 yards and 19 touchdowns during his high school career. He is ranked No. 10 in SI All-American’s preseason SI99 rankings.

