After No. 1 Alabama narrowly escaped unranked Texas in Austin on Saturday afternoon, several Crimson Tide players were seen flashing the “Horns Down” gesture that has proved to be a controversial taunt for Texas’ opponents in the Big 12.

Alabama coach Nick Saban was visibly upset with his players when he saw them taunting Texas as time expired. Saban was seen yelling “Don’t do that s–t,” as he ran out to shake hands with former Alabama offensive coordinator and current Texas coach Steve Sarkisian.



Alabama entered Saturday as a three-touchdown favorite on the road, but failed to cover the spread, and nearly lost in their first true non-conference road game since 2011.

After Texas kicker Bert Auburn hit a 49-yard field goal with 1:29 to play to give the Longhorns a 19–17 lead, Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and the Alabama offense went to work.

The Alabama quarterback engineered a nine-play, 61-yard drive to set up the game-winning 33-yard field goal by Crimson Tide kicker Will Reichard with 10 seconds to play.

Alabama overcame mediocre offensive line play, a poor effort in the running game and 15 penalties for 100 yards to escape by a single point on the road and advance to Week 3 with a 2–0 record.

