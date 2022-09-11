College Football World Reacts to App State Upsetting No. 6 Texas A&M

After Appalachian State pulled off its second-biggest upset in school history on Saturday, capturing a 17–14 victory on the road in College Station against No. 6 Texas A&M, the outcome of the game reverberated throughout college football.

App State’s defense held Texas A&M to just 186 yards of total offense, while the Mountaineers’ offense held the ball for 41:30 en route to the improbable road victory.

The Mountaineers were due after a wild 63–61 loss at home against North Carolina last Saturday. The way the App State defense responded against A&M’s offense is night and day from the effort a week ago.

App State, now one of the best 1–1 teams in the nation, heads home to host Troy in Week 3. Texas A&M, meanwhile, must lick its wounds and get ready to host No. 15 Miami in College Station.

For now though, check out some of the best tweets from the world of college football following the historic victory for the Mountaineers.

