Even though Clay Helton was fired as USC’s head football coach last September, it sounds like he is still in contact with some people in the Trojans program.

While the new Georgia Southern coach was being interviewed after his team’s win against Nebraska, Helton randomly brought up his former team and their new coach, Lincoln Riley.

“How about USC?” Helton said, via Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. “So proud of them. Lincoln is doing a great job.”

Riley was hired by USC in November of last year. He came off a four-year stint with Oklahoma. Helton acted as USC’s coach from 2015 until September 2021. Georgia Southern hired him in early November.

On top of shouting out his own replacement, Helton also mentioned that USC’s athletic director Mike Bohn texted each other this weekend following each of their wins.

Bohn texted “Really proud of you!” to Helton, he revealed on Monday.

Georgia Southern (2–0) took down Nebraska 45–42, which prompted the Cornhuskers to fire coach Scott Frost after the game. USC beat Stanford 41–28 to move to 2–0 on the season.

The friendly situation going on between Helton and his former team is not typical for college football, especially after USC fired him.

