Houston wide receivers Samuel Brown and Joseph Manjack IV were involved in a sideline altercation during Saturday’s 48–30 loss to Kansas.

Tempers began to flare between the two players immediately after Brown, a redshirt freshman, and Jayhawks cornerback Mello Dotson were called for unsportsmanlike conduct with 11:45 to go in the third quarter. At the time of the skirmish, Houston trailed Kansas, 28–14.

After Brown jogged back to the sidelines, Manjack, a sophomore transfer from USC, walked toward him coming off the field and forcefully shoved Brown, who then grabbed his teammate’s facemask on the way down.

The players took a tumble into the Houston sideline and had to be separated by coaches and teammates after a brief scuffle.

Houston coach Dana Holgorsen addressed the situation after the game, telling reporters Manjack was wrong for his actions, per Larry Brown Sports.com. Holgorsen added that Manjack is a “fierce competitor” and was upset about the penalty; he also noted the team harps on having discipline and avoiding mistakes. It seems they’re lacking in both areas at the moment.

