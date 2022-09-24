Arch Manning Struggles in First Loss of Season for Isidore Newman

Arch Manning and the Isidore Newman football team suffered their first loss of the season Friday night, falling to the Many Tigers in a true road game by eight points.

The Tigers, who’s defense features four-star recruits Tackett Curtis—a USC commit—and Tylen Singleton, pressured Manning throughout the night and made life very difficult for the senior quarterback. Manning didn’t complete a pass until the second quarter, but still finished the game with two passing touchdowns once he got the offense going.

Isidore Newman entered the game undefeated thanks to Manning’s strong efforts in each of the last few weeks. However, the team played maybe their toughest opponent so far this season on Friday night as the Tigers are a top-ranked team in their Louisiana division.

Manning is the biggest high school football name in the country, so Isidore Newman should expect the opposing team’s best every game in an effort to beat him. For the first time this year, Manning will have to adjust off a team finding a way to stop his offense.

