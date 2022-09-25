How Much Middle Tennessee Was Paid for Historic Upset Over Miami

Middle Tennessee went down to Miami Gardens, FL on Saturday afternoon and blew out No. 25 Miami 45–31 in a game that was not as close as the two-touchdown final spread.

Miami once trailed as much as 24–3, and on four separate occasions fell behind by 21 points. The ‘Canes entered Saturday as a multi-score favorite, and was widely expected to cruise against the Blue Raiders.

Instead, Middle Tennessee left town with an emphatic victory, and left Miami searching for answers after an embarrassing loss for Mario Cristobal in year one coaching his alma mater.

Not only did the Blue Raiders head home with an impressive win, they also collected plenty of money for playing the Hurricanes as well. Miami paid Middle Tennessee $1.5 million in guarantees to play the game on Saturday. They also paid $40,000 in travel expenses for the Blue Raiders as part of the agreement, per The Tennessean.

That adds up to a pretty expensive bill for Miami to pay, all to lose in embarrassing fashion at home to drop to 2–2 on the season.

More CFB Coverage:

For more Miami coverage, go to All Hurricanes.