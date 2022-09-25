The Blue Raiders and Red Raiders got big wins over Miami and Texas, respectively. And is Rocky Top back? Josh Heupel sure thinks so.

Rocky Top status: "Back" in the words of Josh Heupel.

Florida did everything they could to make it a game in the end, even recovering an onside kick with the game on the line, but Tennessee rushed six on Florida’s final Hail Mary attempt and forced an errant throw to come up with the 38-33 win. Tennessee goes to 4-0 and they’re having a huge September thanks to Hendon Hooker and an explosive offense. The Vols preyed on the Gators' miscues all day and gained 8.6 yards per play and were a decisive 6-9 on third down.

Meanwhile, the U is not even remotely close to being back. The Canes lost an embarrassing game to Middle Tennessee 45-31—the Blue Raiders kneeled at the end when they could have scored to make it even worse.

There was a true comedy of errors from Miami in this game, including three Miami turnovers and a defense that allowed pass plays of 69, 71, 89, and 98 yards, the last of which came after a goal line stop of Miami. Starting quarterback Tyler Van Dyke was pulled in favor of Jake Garcia, and after two straight losses, it’s clear Miami’s got work left to do.

Texas: Also not back.

In a 34-31 overtime loss with dueling field goals at the end of regulation, the Horns fell in Lubbock. In the end, it was a Bijan Robinson's fumble in overtime that doomed Texas, and Texas Tech hit a chip shot to win the game.

Elsewhere: Oregon had a comeback to win 44-41 and overcome what would have been a second-straight loss. What’s clear is Washington State is going to be a tough out this season in the Pac-12.