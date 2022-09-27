Florida Moves Eastern Washington Game to Sunday Due to Hurricane Ian

As Hurricane Ian approaches Florida this week, the University of Florida is rescheduling its game. The Gators announced they are moving this week’s game vs. Eastern Washington from Saturday to Sunday, October 2 at noon ET. All fans with tickets for the game will be able to use them on Sunday.

The game was originally scheduled for this Saturday at noon, but Hurricane Ian’s expected landfall later this week led to Florida’s decision to play it safe and give the storm another day to pass out of Gainesville. The University had already announced that classes were canceled from Wednesday to Friday in preparation for the storm.

The game was originally scheduled to be broadcasted on ESPN+, and that will not change as the game is moved back a day.

Several teams located in Florida are being proactive to avoid Hurricane Ian’s impact. The Buccaneers are moving their practice to Miami ahead of their Sunday game vs. the Chiefs, while South Carolina will reportedly move up their game to Thursday and South Florida is expected change the location of their game against ECU to FAU’s stadium in Boca Raton.

