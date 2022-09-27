With Hurricane Ian bearing down on the Southeastern United States, at least two college football games are planning to make changes to their weekend schedules.

South Florida’s Saturday contest against East Carolina is expected to relocate to Boca Raton, as first reported by the Palm Beach Post. Originally scheduled for kickoff at 7 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, the game will now take place at FAU, with the Owls playing on the road at North Texas.

An official announcement from both programs is expected on Tuesday.

While the Bulls and the Pirates will change locations to avoid the incoming storm, South Carolina and South Carolina State will dodge the weather by changing the date of their scheduled matchup. Rather than play the contest on Saturday, the schools will move the game up to Thursday to avoid the impending weather, according to Ben Portnoy of The State newspaper.

The two games may not be the last to be moved with Hurricane Ian expected to hit the West coast of Florida later in the week. At the NFL level, the Buccaneers already opted to move their practices this week to Miami as they explore contingency plans for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

More CFB Coverage:

Daily Cover: In the World of Phoenix High School Football, ‘S— Is Cutthroat’