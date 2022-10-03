Nick Saban Addresses Alabama QB Bryce Young’s Shoulder Injury

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Tuesday that quarterback Bryce Young’s shoulder injury is not expected to sideline him “long-term,” according to Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Young has “a little bit of a shoulder injury,” Saban said and mentioned that the quarterback is currently day-to-day.

The update comes after the quarterback injured his shoulder during Saturday’s game against Arkansas and did not return to the contest. The head coach said after the matchup the injury was not too serious.

This season, Young has accumulated over 1,200 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and just three interceptions. Alabama is 25–2 in games Young started since the 2020 season.

Alabama hosts Texas A&M in Week 6 before heading to Knoxville to play Tennessee. If Young is unable to play, backup quarterback Jalen Milroe will likely get the start. Milroe threw for 65 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 91 yards and a touchdown in relief of Young on Saturday.

