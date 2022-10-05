Rece Davis Shares Lee Corso Update After He Missed ‘College GameDay’

ESPN’s College Gameday host Rece Davis provided an update on the status of Lee Corso on Wednesday after his iconic crew member did not participate in Saturday’s show.

Davis revealed that Corso woke up Saturday morning feeling “a little bit” under the weather prior to the show. On Wednesday, the host said Corso was “feeling much better” and that he was back home in Orlando.

“I talked to him on Sunday,” Davis said on The Paul Finebaum Show. “He just woke up Saturday morning and had a little dizziness and so forth. They checked him out, and he was feeling better by Saturday afternoon. (He) was really ready to go home quicker than they let him, but the great doctors at Clemson took care of him, looked after him.”

Prior to Davis’s update on Wednesday, play-by-play announcer Chris Fowler spoke with Corso later Saturday afternoon, saying that one of college football’s most popular faces was “making jokes on the phone” and was not thrilled about missing an opportunity to “make the headgear pick” or be around the GameDay crew.

According to Davis, it appears that Corso hopes to reunite with the crew this Saturday as it travels to Lawrence, Kansas for the first time ahead of a marquee matchup between an undefeated Kansas and TCU.

“While I was talking to our producer yesterday, LC [Corso] was calling him and wanting to know what topics were in the show that he needed to prepare for,” Davis said on the show, per On3 Sports. “So he’s feeling much better.”

Corso, who has worked with ESPN since 1987, has become a staple of the College GameDay experience for his mascot headgear selections in predicting winners of games as well as his popular catchphrases when discussing college football games. Prior to ESPN, Corso was once the coach at Louisville (1969-72) and Indiana (1973-82).

More College Football Coverage: