Everything has been coming up Kansas lately.

On the heels of a 5–0 start that has the program nationally ranked for the first time since the 2009 season, the Jayhawks program announced major stadium renovations to begin in early 2023.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the project includes a renovation of the football complex and modernization of the 102-year-old David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Kansas has chosen HNTB as the lead architect for the project, in partnership with Lawrence-based Multistudio, according to the school release. Kansas has also hired Nations Group, which is a “national owner’s representative firm specializing in university athletics venues and mixed-use facilities.”

The major stadium renovations are a sign of the school’s investment in the football program, which is ranked No. 19 and hosts No. 17 TCU on Saturday.

Kansas has been the doormat of the Big 12 and one of the worst teams in the Power 5 over the last decade, but has seen a revitalization of the program under coach Lance Leipold.

Leipold, who arrived at Kansas in 2021, immediately made the program more competitive even though the program went just 2–10 a year ago. The Jayhawks played competitive games against No. 3 Oklahoma, TCU and West Virginia, and beat Texas outright in a 57–56 shootout last November.

This year, the Jayhawks have been one of the top offenses in the Power 5, led by dual-threat quarterback Jalon Daniels and a host of offensive weapons under Leipold’s direction.

The hot start by the Jayhawks had led to a renewed interest in the program, highlighted by College GameDay’s first trip to Lawrence this Saturday.

Now, Kansas is hoping to turn wins on the field into investment into the program, and likely an investment into Leipold, who is expected to be a candidate at several major openings in the next coaching cycle.

