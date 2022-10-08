Former Georgia Coach Vince Dooley Hospitalized With ‘Mild Case’ of COVID-19

Former Georgia head coach Vince Dooley was hospitalized on Saturday with “a mild case of COVID,” a school spokesman told the Athens Banner-Herald. Dooley was expected to appear at the Georgia bookstore like he usually does before home games.

The 90-year old Dooley was the Georgia football head coach from 1964 to ’88 and the school’s athletic director from 1979 to ’04. In his time as head coach, Dooley led the Bulldogs to a 201-77-10 record, including an undefeated season and national championship in ’80. He coached Georgia to 21 winning records in 25 seasons as the school’s head coach.

In 2009, five years after retiring from his AD position with Georgia, Dooley took a position as a consultant in Kennesaw State’s athletic department.

Dooley’s son, Derek, was the head coach at both Louisiana Tech and Tennessee and is currently the tight ends coach for the Giants in the NFL.

