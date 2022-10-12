Buckle in college basketball fans—the season is almost here and two iconic programs are potentially brewing up something sweet in the years to come.

According to Jon Rothstein, Indiana and Kentucky men’s basketball are “in advanced discussions to play a multi-year series.” Not only could it include home-and-home games but also competing at neutral sites.

However, Rothstein reports this isn’t expected for another “couple of years.” The two programs have not faced each other during the regular season since the 2011–12 campaign when the Hoosiers topped the Wildcats. Kentucky, though, got its revenge when taking down Indiana in the Sweet 16 en route to its national title.

To be clear, the two programs have played each other since that season as Indiana took down Kentucky in the 2016 NCAA tournament. But, the Wildcats lead the series 32–25.

