Eastern Michigan star Emoni Bates's felony charges are scheduled to be dismissed next week, according to ESPN's Jeff Borzello and Pete Thamel.

Bates was facing two felony gun charges after police uncovered a gun in the car he was driving during a traffic stop in September. Per Borzello and Thamel, the charges will be dismissed on Wednesday, Oct. 19 after a plea deal was negotiated.

The 18-year-old is reportedly expected to plead to one misdemeanor count of attempted illegal transportation of a weapon at Washtenaw County Circuit Court. Upon completion of a misdemeanor diversion program, the felony charges will be completely dismissed. Previously, a not-guilty plea had been entered on his behalf.

On Thursday, Eastern Michigan officially reinstated Bates to the university and basketball program.

“The Eastern Michigan University department of athletics has received notification that there is an agreement between the Washtenaw County prosecutor’s office and Emoni Bates’ defense team that would result in the felony charges being dismissed,” EMU’s athletic department said in its release. “In accordance with EMU Athletics policies, Mr. Bates is immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities.”

“I’m very pleased this matter has been resolved so Emoni can get back to school and join his teammates,” Haney told ESPN, after receiving news that Bates would be reinstated.

Bates was pulled over at 10:43 p.m. local time on Sept. 18 when deputies initiated a traffic stop after Bates failed to stop at an intersection, a Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told Sports Illustrated. Per ESPN, the police report said Bates told officers there was marijuana and a gun in the car. The police initiated a search of the car and the gun was discovered. He was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering ID marks on a firearm.

Haney told Thamel on Sept. 19 to “reserve judgment on this. There’s way more to the story. He borrowed someone’s car, was pulled over and a gun was located in the car.”

Bates was heralded as one of the top 2021 basketball recruits in the country. He spent his freshman season at Memphis, averaging 9.7 points and 3.3 rebounds in 18 appearances and 13 starts. He chose to enter the transfer portal following the season and in August he committed to Eastern Michigan.

