Who will win six ranked clashes and more of this weekend’s matchups?

One of the best weekends of the 2022 college football season is here. Week 7 features a doozy of a slate, including six matchups that pit top-25 teams. Furthermore, two of those games are between top-10 foes, placing some extremely high stakes on the marquee billings.

It all starts at noon ET on Saturday, when No. 5 Michigan hosts No. 10 Penn State (Fox). At 3:30 p.m., No. 3 Alabama will travel to No. 6 Tennessee (CBS) in a massive game for the Vols as they look to prove their program’s strides. Elsewhere in that window, undefeated teams Oklahoma State and TCU will square off in Fort Worth (ABC), and NC State will visit 5–0 Syracuse in another ranked clash (ACC Network).

The day will then wrap up with No. 22 Kentucky hosting No. 16 Mississippi State and No. 7 USC getting its stiffest test yet of the Lincoln Riley era when it plays No. 20 Utah in Salt Lake City as a betting underdog.

Who do Sports Illustrated’s experts see coming away with a victory? Our picks are below for 15 key matchups.

Standings to Date:

Richard Johnson: 63–28

John Garcia: 62–29

Ross Dellenger: 62–29

Pat Forde: 62–29

Molly Geary: 61–30



