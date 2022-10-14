ESPN Posts Lee Corso at Meeting for Saturday’s College GameDay

Lee Corso is officially returning to College Gameday this week.

After Corso missed two weeks with an illness, ESPN posted a picture of him preparing to return to the program on Saturday. The show will return to Knoxville for the second time this year, after a show ahead of Tennessee vs. Florida in September.

Corso has been a staple on ESPN’s college football pregame show, so it is noticeable when he isn’t involved. Last week, Kirk Herbstreit assured the audience that Corso would return soon.

“He’s feeling much better,” Herbstreit said last week. “Spoke to him yesterday, but still another week to recuperate and hope to get LC back in the chair pretty soon.”

College Gameday will broadcast live from Knoxville ahead of the game between No. 6 Tennessee and No. 3 Alabama. Peyton Manning will be the celebrity guest picker for his alma mater, which will host the program for the second time this season.

