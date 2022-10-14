Nick Saban Gives Latest on Bryce Young’s Status for Alabama-Tennessee

Alabama will face its toughest test of the season thus far on Saturday, when Nick Saban’s program travels north to Knoxville to take on undefeated Tennessee.

But with just over 24 hours to go until kickoff, the No. 3 Crimson Tide are keeping the identity of their starting quarterback under wraps.

Nick Saban revealed on his weekly radio show Thursday that starter Bryce Young remains a game-time decision for the contest against the No. 6 Volunteers. The Alabama coach made clear that the Heisman Trophy winner’s availability will be determined on how he’s able to manage the pain in his throwing shoulder while passing the football.

“Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said, per The Tuscaloosa News. “I think it comes down to how does he feel and we feel that he can throw the ball effectively enough. He’s not going to hurt himself by doing it, I just don’t know how much it will hurt him if he does it. He’s done it on a limited basis so that’s the question. Nobody going to know that until Saturday comes, he won’t know it, I won’t know it, nobody will know it and I know he wants to play and he thinks he can play and we’ll see.”

Young suffered an AC sprain in his right shoulder against Arkansas, which kept him out of last weekend’s 24–20 victory over Texas A&M. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milroe started in his place and stands to fill in once again if the All-American continues to experience discomfort while throwing the ball.

Milroe has shown flashes of brilliance in both the passing and rushing game since reliving Young during the Arkansas game. He’s gone 28-for-46 for 262 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 246 rushing yards and a score, but has also coughed up four turnovers, including three last weekend against the Aggies.

Whoever is behind center for Alabama this weekend will have to limit the mistakes against an opportunistic Tennessee team. Kickoff for the matchup between the two top 10 SEC programs is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET Saturday.

