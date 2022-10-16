Tennessee’s Jalin Hyatt Scores Five TDs in Upset Win Over Alabama

Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt recorded five receiving touchdowns in the Volunteers’ first five games this season.

Hyatt equaled that total with five more touchdown catches on Saturday, cementing his place in school history with a performance for the ages as Tennessee (6-0) emphatically upset Alabama (6-1).

The junior wideout from Irmo, S.C., registered touchdown catches of 36, 11, 60, 78 and 13 yards from quarterback Hendon Hooker, helping the No. 6 Vols topple No. 3 Alabama. In total, Hyatt caught six passes for 207 yards.

The five touchdown receptions sets a new Tennessee record. The previous mark was three, shared by Jim Powell, Carl Pickens, Billy Williams, Marcus Nash, Cedrick Wilson, Donté Stallworth (twice), Chris Hannon, Justin Hunter (three times), Zach Rogers and Cedric Tillman.

Hyatt also tied the school record with 30 points in a game, a mark previously set by Gene McEver against South Carolina in 1929.

