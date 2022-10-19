In the aftermath of Alabama’s loss to Tennessee, a TikTok video has circulated that appears to show Crimson Tide wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a Volunteers fan as fans stormed the field Saturday night at Neyland Stadium. On Wednesday, Alabama coach Nick Saban issued a statement about the situation.

“We are aware of the situation with Jermaine Burton as he was exiting the field Saturday,” Saban said, via BamaCentral. “We are currently working to gather more information.”

Vols fans flooded the field after Tennessee knocked off rival Alabama, 52–49, in one of the most dramatic college football games of the year. Alabama had won every “Third Saturday in October” matchup since 2006.

In the video, which was posted in slow motion, Burton—wearing No. 3 for the Crimson Tide—appears to strike a woman in the head as he walks off the field amid the swarm of fans.

“Jermaine Burton smacking me in the head while walking past him …” the caption of the TikTok post, put up by an account that is now private on the platform, reads.

Burton is listed as a starter for Alabama after transferring in from fellow SEC power Georgia during the offseason. He has 18 receptions for 266 yards and three touchdowns on the season.

