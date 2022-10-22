Clemson Benches DJ Uiagalelei, Turns to Klubnik for Spark vs. Syracuse

No. 5 Clemson is on upset alert against No. 14 Syracuse, in part because of a difficult performance by quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. The junior began the day completing 13 of 21 passes for 138 yards and two interceptions.

Uiagalelei tossed his second turnover of the day in the middle of the third quarter, already down 21–10 to the Orange. Luckily for Uiagalelei, Syracuse didn’t score on the ensuing possession. However, that interception seemed to be enough for coach Dabo Swinney, who decided to bench Uiagalelei for freshman Cade Klubnik beginning with the next offensive series.

On his first drive, Klubnik led Clemson down the field, completing 1-of-2 passes for 18 yards and adding eight rushing yards. Phil Mafah scored a touchdown on 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line to cut the Syracuse lead to 21–16, but Klubnik was intercepted on the ensuing two-point conversion attempt.

Clemson began this season with an undefeated 7–0 record in part because of Uiagalelei’s performance, as he accounted for 17 passing touchdowns and four rushing touchdowns so far this year. Yet, after entering the game with just two interceptions, Uiagalelei doubled that number on Saturday, leading to being benched.

Klubnik, meanwhile, is a true freshman who has appeared in just four games this season, totaling just 66 yards and one touchdown entering Saturday. The former top-ranked recruit was the top quarterback in the 2022 recruiting class, and No. 4 player overall per SI All-American.

