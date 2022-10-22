Taulia Tagovailoa Won’t Suit Up for Maryland vs. Northwestern

Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa will not dress vs. Northwestern on Saturday, the team announced.

Tagovailoa left last weekend’s game against Indiana after he re-aggravated a sprained MCL in his right knee that he originally suffered earlier this season. Head coach Mike Locksley declared Tagovailoa a game-time decision during the week, but with the team playing 1–5 Northwestern today followed by a week off next week, Maryland apparently decided to give Tagovailoa more rest.

This season, Tagovaioloa has thrown for over 2,000 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions, while he has rushed for 77 yards and three touchdowns in seven games.

Instead, Maryland will turn to freshman quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. for the start. Edwards replaced Tagovailoa last week, and while he didn’t complete a pass, he did rush for 53 yards and a touchdown to help seal a win over Indiana.

On the year, Edwards has thrown for 97 yards and two touchdowns.

