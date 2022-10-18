Maryland coach Mike Locksley quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa reaggravated a previous injury last weekend, which is a sprained MCL. He will be a “gametime decision” for this weekend’s game against Northwestern.

Tagovailoa left Saturday’s game in the fourth quarter against Indiana after Hoosiers defensive lineman James Head fell into Tagovailoa’s right knee. The quarterback was immediately in pain and had to be carted off the field into the locker room.

Tagovailoa has been dealing with the knee issue since Maryland’s game against Michigan last month. As a result, Tagovailoa had been wearing a brace on his right knee.

In his third season after transferring from Alabama, Tagovailoa has been one of the Big Ten’s better quarterbacks. This year, he has totaled 2,001 passing yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions while rushing for 77 yards and three touchdowns.

In place of Tagovailoa, backup quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. finished off Maryland’s 38–33 win over Indiana. The freshman didn’t complete a pass but did rush the ball five times for 53 yards and what ended up being the game-winning touchdown.

After defeating Indiana, Maryland sits in fourth place in the Big Ten East division with a 2–2 conference record, but improved to 5–2 overall on the year.

