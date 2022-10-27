UNC’s Hubert Davis Receives Contract Extension, Pay Raise
North Carolina coach Hubert Davis will have a tough time topping his debut season helming the Heels after guiding the program to an unexpected national championship game appearance. Now, he’ll do so with the comfort of a new contract.
The school and Davis have agreed to a new six-year contract worth a total of $16.7 million, the Associated Press reports. The deal will run through the 2027-28 season, and could be worth a $1.1 million annual raise if performance bonuses are met.
Davis will make an average of nearly $2.8 million per year, beginning with $2.3 million this season and $3.1 million in the final year of the deal.
The Tar Heels went 24–9 during the regular season last year before catching fire in March, making a run to the Final Four as a No. 8 seed. North Carolina advanced to the title game after knocking off No. 2 seed Duke in the national semifinals in what would be the final game of Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski’s career.
Davis originally received a five-year deal after succeeding Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams in April 2021. He made $1.8 million last year before picking up another $575,000 in bonuses for the Final Four run.
