Texas is set to welcome Arch Manning sooner than expected as the top-ranked commit intends to enroll early ahead of his freshman season, according to a report from The Athletic.

Manning, the No. 10 player in the SI99 for the Class of 2023, is reportedly scheduled to arrive on-campus in January, roughly seven months after he stunned the college football world with his commitment to the Longhorns. The highly-touted quarterback is currently finishing up a historic senior season at Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans.

With Manning’s enrollment now on the horizon, The Athletic reported the move could potentially impact the Longhorns’ QB room in the months to come. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, former No. 1 prospect Quinn Ewers remains entrenched as the starter going forward, however, there’s a possibility that one of the program’s other scholarship QBs—backup Hudson Card, redshirt freshman Charles Wright and true freshman Maalik Murphy—could end up moving on via the transfer portal.

While it remains to be seen how that scenario would play out, the Longhorns (5–3) appear to be in good hands thus far with Ewers under center and second-year coach Steve Sarkisian at the helm. The Ohio State transfer has recorded 1,139 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season despite missing three games with a clavicle sprain.

