Vince Dooley, Legendary Former UGA Football Coach, Has Died

Legendary Georgia football coach Vince Dooley passed away on Friday at the age of 90.

The cause of death was not announced. Dooley was hospitalized in early October after contracting a mild case of COVID-19, and was released days later.

Dooley, who is the winningest coach in program history, won a national title with the Bulldogs in 1980, as well as six SEC titles. He also served as Georgia’s athletic director for 25 years, leading one of the country’s best athletics programs.

Georgia released a statement confirming the death of Dooley on Friday.

"I join the entire Bulldog Nation in expressing our sadness over the loss of our legendary and treasured athletic leader and dear friend," said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. "I first had the opportunity to spend significant time with Coach Dooley when I served as Faculty Athletics Representative 20 years ago. I have always been grateful for the many ways he worked to make the University of Georgia a stronger and better institution.”

Georgia coach Kirby Smart also shared a heartfelt statement on Twitter shortly after UGA’s announcement. Dooley was in attendance at the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship to see Smart lead the Bulldogs to their first national championship since his win 41 years prior.

“Our family is heartbroken by the death of Coach Dooley. He was one of a kind with an unmatched love for UGA! He and Barbara embraced my family from day one. He will be missed in our community, university, and in college athletics,” Smart tweeted.

Dooley is survived by his wife Barbara, and four children, Deanna, Daniel, Denise, and Derek.