Lee Corso missed another episode of College Gameday as he deals with undisclosed health issues, the third time he has missed a show this season. However, Corso’s colleagues believe he will be back soon.

During the show Saturday morning, Kirk Herbstreit gave an update on how Corso was feeling and the expected timeline for his return to the show.

“Real quick on Lee Corso—talked to him yesterday, just to make sure he’s feeling OK,” Herbstreit said, via The New York Post. “He’s going to have some more tests and a procedure maybe done in a couple days, but he’s very, very optimistic about being back on the show next week. So, coach, if you’re watching, man, we love you. We’ll see you soon.”

Corso had been with the Gameday crew for each of the past two weeks after a health issue forced him to miss two straight weeks earlier in the season. When Corso returned on October 15 in Tennessee, he explained what he had been dealing with.

“I tell ya, I had a hell of a scare,” he said. “I was real worried because I went to the hospital but I was there and a nurse said ’No wonder you’re here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That’s why you’re in the hospital.”

It is unclear where College Gameday will head next week, but it seems the ESPN crew is hopeful that Corso will join them wherever they are.

More CFB Coverage:

Daily Cover: Can the Internet’s Champion Win a Belt?