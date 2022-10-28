ESPN’s Lee Corso Won’t Travel for ‘College GameDay’ at Jackson State

For the third time this season, Lee Corso won’t be on the road with rest of the College GameDay crew.

ESPN announced Friday that Corso will not travel to Jackson State due to a health issue. The company said Corso is “in good spirits” and hoping to re-join his peers on the road “soon.”

It remains unclear if the 87-year-old will participate in the show in any capacity this weekend.

The update regarding Corso’s involvement with College GameDay this season comes after the longtime analyst missed two other editions of the show in 2022 due to a health scare before the crew’s trip to Clemson at the beginning of the month. He returned to the set two weeks ago at Tennessee after being cleared by his doctors and said that he was feeling much better.

“Good! I feel good,” Corso said on Oct. 15. “I tell ya, I had a hell of a scare. I was real worried because I went to the hospital but I was there and a nurse said ’No wonder you’re here. You said bad things about Clemson last week. That’s why you’re in the hospital.’

“So I’m not saying another bad thing about Clemson ever again.”

With or without Corso, the rest of the GameDay crew will be on hand for the “Boombox Classic” between Jackson State and Southern. The Tigers, led by Deion Sanders, are looking to stay undefeated but will have to get past their longtime SWAC rival to do so.

College GameDay will begin live from Jackson at 8 a.m. ET on Saturday, Oct. 29. Kickoff against Southern is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET.

